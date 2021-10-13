Eternals featurette: Kevin Feige says the superhero film will redefine MCU, watch video

“The impact Eternals will have on MCU will be nothing less than redefining the cinematic universe entirely,” says Marvel chief Kevin Feige in a new featurette titled “In The Beginning”. Eternals is set to introduce a new team of superheroes who’ve existed thousands of years before the Avengers came in, just that they kept away from human conflicts. So why do they rise now?

According to the new video, Eternals explores the very creation of MCU itself, and deals with the world in the aftermath of Avengers. The clip shows footage we’ve already seen, along with several behind-the-scenes moments.

Angelina Jolie, who portrays Thena, the cousin of Thanos, calls Eternals “an epic global film” because of the scale of production. Kumail Nanjiani thinks all the actors look and sound different in the movie. The featurette also shows how the team is, in fact, a “dysfunctional family unit.”

Eternals traces the story of the titular beings who’ve lived in hiding on earth for seven thousand years. Created by entities called Celestials, they were tasked with protecting the planet from Deviants. The 26th film in the MCU, Eternals also signals the further expansion of the universe.

Helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, Eternals stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Angelina Jolie as Thena and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Eternals will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on November 5.