Eternals director Chloe Zhao explains after-credit scenes: ‘I still can’t believe it happened’

Eternals, like most MCU movies, has after-credit scenes. The Chloe Zhao directorial has two scenes after the credits begin to roll, one right in the middle, and one at the end. Zhao talked to Variety about how the first scene came to be and its significance.

The film introduces a new team of superheroes, the titular Eternals, who have lived in hiding among humans for thousands of years. They live separately and reunite when the Deviant threaten, ostensibly the purpose of their creation by their Celestial overlords, reemerges.

Read further only if you have seen the movie, as in this article the director discusses what happens after the movie ends.

SPOILER ALERT!

In the first scene, in the mid-credits, Thena, Druig, and Makkari cannot communicate with the Eternals they left on the earth and realise that Celestial Arishem must have got to them. Earlier, it was revealed that Arishem actually sent Eternals not to protect earth, but actually to help humans increase in population and let the Celestial egg hatch. They sense somebody in the Domo and out comes a troll called Pip (Patton Oswalt in a cameo). He grandly introduces Eros or Starfox, played by none other than former One Direction singer and actor Harry Styles.

Now, Starfox, as Styles says, is Thanos’ brother and the two have a history in comics. They are sons of Mentor or A’lars. Starfox has telepathic powers and can control people’s minds (like Druig), and has been an Avengers in comics.

Zhao explained, “I still can’t believe it happened.” She also praised Styles, who she first saw in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. She said about him: “He’s very interesting and unique. And I thought that is Eros. That’s that character…I just was very, very excited when Kevin [Fwent], ‘Let’s do it.’”

In the post-credit scene, we saw Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman taking out from a chest what is certainly the Ebony Blade, a weapon from Marvel Comics, which is extremely powerful but also cursed. Whitman is stopped short by a disembodied voice that asks him whether he is ready for it. The voice is Mahershala Ali’s. The Oscar-winning actor will debut as Blade in a future solo movie.



Zhao confirmed the voice’s origin. “That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself,” she told Fandom. It appears not only Blade will be in MCU, he will also play some part in the story of Whitman, who becomes a superhero called Black Knight.