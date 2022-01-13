Eternals deleted scene reveals how Sprite helped humans climb to the top of food chain

A deleted scene from Marvel Studios’ Eternals reveals a hitherto-unseen conversation between Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) and Sprite (Lia McHugh). The scene was released online by Marvel to promote the digital and physical media release of the Chloe Zhao directorial. It also accompanies the new releases of the movie.

Whitman, a mortal, knows Sprite only as a orphan child who is taken care by her aunt Sersi (Gemma Chan). Sprite, though, does not take too many precautions to keep the secret and openly talks as to how the fossil before her is a Deviant.

Whitman, however, disagrees, saying it is a Smilodon (sabre-toothed tiger). The conversation moves to a statue of Thena, which Whitman insists is actually called Athena.

Sprite begins telling Dane why humans rule the world and are at the top of the food chain, because they could make illusions or imagine things that do not exist. “Gods. Nations. Money,” she explains.

As Dane assures her that him being with Sersi does not mean she will go away from Sprite’s life, a fake skeleton starts to shake, signalling that the Deviants have resurfaced.

It is a nice little scene that did not make it to the final cut, and it is just as well. It works as an aside because it adds details to the character of Whitman and the story. But it would not have made sense in the final cut. We sadly did not get to see a lot of Harington’s character in the movie, but a future MCU project should remedy that.

Eternals, also starring Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie, retains the dubious distinction of being the worst-reviewed MCU movie.

It holds a rating of 47 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions.”