Eternals earns Rs 7.35 crore at Indian box office on opening day, global earnings could reach 130 million dollars

The latest MCU movie, Eternals, is off to a spectacular start in India. It grossed Rs 7.35 crore on the first day. This is despite the mixed to negative reviews the film has received. In North America, the Marvel film’s earnings are expected to be around 70 to 75 million dollars opening weekend as per Deadline. The overseas collection is expected to be 55 million dollars as per a Variety report. The film’s global collection, then, may turn out to be 130 million dollars.

On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 49 per cent. The critical consensus reads, “An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Eternals a positive review. In her 3.5 star review, she wrote, “As different as superheroes can get from their militant personas, Chan is fabulous in her role as the anointed leader. Chan bears a nobility that never lets us question why she should be chosen from among Eternals with better powers, fighting abilities, and strengths than her. Nanjiani is also gratifyingly more than a desi face, lending some real humour to the bonding between the group. Phastos is the inventor, Ikris is the most powerful, Dong-seok is the gentle protector.”



Written by Chloe Zhao, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, Eternals introduces a new group of superheroes, the titular Eternals, who have lived in secret on earth for 7000 years. Created by entities called Celestials, they were tasked with protecting the earth from the Deviants, their misshapen and evil counterparts.

It features a huge ensemble cast of actors. Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington also star.

Eternals released on November 5.