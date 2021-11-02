Eternals’ ‘Bollywood’ clip: Kumail Nanjiani plays the lead role in Shandar Dastan-e-Ikaris, watch video

In a new clip of Eternals released by Marvel Studios, we see Kumail Nanjiani’s character Kingo performing a Bollywood number, complete with costumes, lights and a melodramatic track playing in the background. The sequence also sees Kingo reuniting with other Eternals after centuries.

In the clip, Kingo informs a bemused Ikaris that he is playing him in his upcoming movie — Shandar Dastan-e-Ikaris (The Legend of Ikaris). Nanjiani then comically asks Richard Madden’s Ikaris if he liked the costume.

In an earlier interview with metro.co.uk, the actor had mentioned how he is a big fan of Bollywood. “My favourite stars have been Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Shammi Kapoor. I have seen many pictures of all these. Mr Amitabh Bachchan. That’s a dream come true! That’s dreaming too big!” Nanjiani had said.

The actor also confessed that since he is not a natural dancer, he took lessons in it to perfect his form. “The dance sequence – that was what I was most nervous about because I’m not really a natural dancer so I took four months of dance lessons to learn how to do it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Eternals, helmed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, has been rated as the worst-reviewed MCU movie. It has a score of 64 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “An ambitious superhero epic that soars more often than it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions.”

Eternals will release on November 5.