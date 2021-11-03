scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Eternals actor Lauren Ridloff on turning into superhero Makkari: ‘At that moment, it started to feel so real’

Lauren Ridloff explained that putting on Makkari's costume was a rather slow process as it began with small pieces of the suit that would be tested first. And then, one day it came together.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi |
November 3, 2021 8:39:44 pm
Lauren Ridloff, makkari, Lauren Ridloff makkar, makkari eternalsLauren Ridloff as Makkari in Eternals. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Lauren Ridloff plays the role of Makkari in Eternals, a speedster superhero who can travel at high speeds like DC’s Flash and Marvel’s own Quicksilver. The titular beings are a race of immortals who have lived in secret on earth for thousands of years. In the Chloe Zhao directorial’s events, they come out of hiding to face the Deviants, the only threat they are allowed to protect the earth from by their overlords, the Celestials.

Also Read |Kumail Nanjiani on playing MCU’s first South-Asian superhero in Eternals: ‘Had to put the responsibility out of my mind’

Ridloff was earlier known for zombie drama series, The Walking Dead. In Eternals, she creates history by portraying the first speech and hearing impaired superhero in MCU’s history.

While speaking to Indianexpress.com, she described how it felt like putting on the costume for the first time. She explained that it was a rather slow process as it began with small pieces of the suit that would be tested first. “They would create sleeves, and then they would create the boots and then we would try the boots on. And so it was little by little… we weren’t really able to see the whole suit together.”

And then, one day it came together. “At that moment, it did start to feel so real,” Ridloff said. “I was able to get a group picture with all the designers. I gathered them together. Because those people are really responsible for such a huge part of the film. They deserve a lot of credit.”

Eternals is scheduled to be released on November 5.

