Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani says he grew up watching Bollywood films

Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a Marvel superhero called Kingo in the upcoming MCU film Eternals, has said that he is a huge fan of Hindi film stars and grew up watching Bollywood movies.

Nanjiani said that he is a “massive” fan of Bollywood and has seen Bollywood movies “my whole life”.

“My favourite stars have been Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Shammi Kapoor. I have seen many pictures of all these. Mr Amitabh Bachchan. That’s a dream come true! That’s dreaming too big!” he added.



It is fitting then that Nanjiani’s character Kingo in Eternals is hiding as a Bollywood superstar and the actor had to learn elaborate dance moves, something that did not come naturally to him at all.

The actor told Metro.co.uk, “The dance sequence – that was what I was most nervous about because I’m not really a natural dancer so I took four months of dance lessons to learn how to do it.”

Meanwhile, Eternals, which is a Chloe Zhao directorial, has evoked mixed critical reception, and the film, thus far, is the worst-reviewed MCU film to date.

It has a score of 64 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “An ambitious superhero epic that soars more often than it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions.”

The film also stars Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.

Eternals releases on November 5.