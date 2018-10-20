Escape Room trailer: When adventure games get a little too immersive

Escape Room releases on January 4, 2019.

Escape Room is a psychological thriller which puts a bunch of strangers in an escape room. The only thing is, this is not your typical escape room. The film, starring Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, and Nik Dodani, is about an escape room that has intricately designed puzzles that have real-life ramifications. Simply put, people can die in this escape room.

It all starts when six people receive mysterious boxes on their doorstep labelled ‘priority mail’. All the boxes have a small cube with instructions and perhaps address to the escape room. It is like an And Then There Were None situation, except instead of just getting killed off one by one, the characters are subjected to deadly conundrums and they have to employ their wits to get out of them.

The official synopsis reads, “Escape Room is a psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to find the clues or die.”

Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan and Insidious: The Last Key) is directing and Bragi F. Schut and Maria Melnik have written the screenplay.

