escape room sequel in the works

The second installment of Escape Room 2 is in development at Columbia Pictures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Adam Robitel will return to direct the follow-up of the psychological thriller.

The news comes barely a month after the film’s release. Besides Robitel, screenwriter Bragi F Schut and producer Neal H Moritz will return for the sequel.

Escape Room centred on a group of strangers who are told they are competing for a 10,000 dollar prize, but have been lured into a deadly game, and their life itself might be at stake.

Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Tyler Labine, Deborah Ann Woll, Nik Dodani and Jay Ellis were part of the cast.

The movie earned 118.6 million dollars globally on a budget of just 9 million dollars (according to boxofficemojo.com) after exceeding expectations in its opening weekend.

It, however, divided critics. Some fans said it took plot elements from the 2004 film Saw, which was directed by James Wan.

Review aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 47% rating. The consensus read, “Escape Room fails to unlock much of the potential in its premise, but what’s left is still tense and thrilling enough to offer a passing diversion for suspense fans.”

Columbia Pictures has set April 17, 2020 as release date.

(With PTI inputs)