Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, dies at 46 

Emmy Award-winning voice actor Eric Bauza, best known for voicing popular Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at the age of 46.

Bauza died on Sunday at his home due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Variety said.

His family announced his death through a statement shared on his Instagram account on Sunday. They said the actor had passed away suddenly and added that more details would be shared later.

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“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly,” the statement read as as per the publication.