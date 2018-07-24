Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon to be remade by Deadpool 2 director?

Bruce Lee’s Enter The Dragon will soon witness a remake. Bruce Lee’s Enter The Dragon will soon witness a remake.

Bruce Lee’s 1973 classic Enter The Dragon will soon witness a remake and Warner Bros is currently in talks with the Deadpool 2 director David Leitch for the same, reports Variety. The report suggests that the film’s remake does not have any writers or any director attached to it as of now but the studio is planning to remake the film decades after its original release.

Enter The Dragon was originally directed by Robert Clouse. The film was Bruce Lee’s final film appearance and was released in Hong Kong six days after he passed away. The martial arts films inspired generations and is still said to be one of Lee’s most popular works. Even in India, the film took the audience by storm when it came out in 1973.

David Leitch, known widely for his work in Deadpool 2, has made a name for himself with his quirky, unique point of view. He made his directorial debut with 2017’s Atomic Blonde. Based on a graphic novel, the film starred Charlize Theron in the lead role. Earlier this year, with Deadpool 2, David took the franchise ahead and continued the momentum that was kick-started by the first film.

David is also directing Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the Fast & Furious franchise. He is also directing the live-action adaptation of The Division.

