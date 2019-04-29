I’m enormously excited about directing The Suicide Squad: James Gunn

Toggle Menu
The Suicide Squad is currently in the pre-production stage and Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are starring in the follow-up to 2016's Suicide Squad.

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is scheduled for a release on August 6, 2021. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Filmmaker James Gunn says he is “excited” to direct the much-anticipated Suicide Squad reboot.

“I am in pre-production on The Suicide Squad, which I am enormously excited about,” Gunn told Entertainment Weekly.

The revelation was made just a month after Disney fired Gunn as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 following a controversy which erupted over his old, off-colour tweets.

This year in March, Disney announced that it was reinstating Gunn as the director of Guardians 3, on which he will work after finishing The Suicide Squad.

