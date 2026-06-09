Enola Holmes 3 trailer: Millie Bobby races to find Sherlock and herself ahead of wedding

Enola Holmes 3 trailer: Months after winning an Emmy Award for psychological crime drama Adolescence, Philip Barantini helms another project for Netflix, though poles apart from his breakthrough show. He takes on directorial duties for the third instalment of Enola Holmes, based on the adventures of iconic sleuth Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister Enola. Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of Enola Holmes 3.

The trailer of Enola Holmes 3 starts with Millie Bobby Brown’s titular character getting proposed to by Earnest Augustus of the House of Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). She says yes because she feels “life was everything I wanted it to be… when it was just the two of us.” But a marriage into a royal family brings along interference from the entire extended family.

“Given the family’s history, I assume the wedding will be in Malta?,” says a suspicious Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), when his sister shows him the ring on her finger. His doubt turns out to be true, as Enola is subjected to extensive and exhausting wedding dress trials for the lavish wedding. But that’s the least of her concerns.

Enola begins to doubt whether getting married into a family like that would strip her off her family name, which she worked overtime to earn over the past six years, having lived in her elder brother’s shadows all her life. “Can I love him without losing myself?,” asks Enola at the thought of her name being presumably changed to Lady Enola Tewkesbury after tying the knot.

Sherlock Holmes goes missing

Enola Holmes has to find not only her identity, but also her brother Sherlock Holmes, who’s gone missing, as informed to her by Dr Watson on the morning of her wedding. She then goes on an adventurous search for her brother, which starts with fighting bad guys with shotguns hours before her scheduled wedding.

“This is not how I imagined this moment,” says Earnest Augustus to his to-be wife, both dressed in wedding attires. After all, she has blood on her wedding dress, not of herself but “of another person,” she clarifies to her shocked partner. To make matters worse, Enola and Sherlock’s mother Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter) demands her to find “her favourite child,” much to her disappointment.

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The first instalment of Enola Holmes, helmed by Harry Bradbeer and released in 2020, became one of Netflix’s most viewed films ever, with 76 million households watching it in the first four weeks itself. The second instalment, also directed by Bradbeer, was released in 2022. Enola Holmes 3 will drop on Netflix on July 1.