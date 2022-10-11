Enola Holmes 2 trailer: Millie Bobby Brown is back to solving cases, this time with Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes

The game is afoot once again for Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Homes, famous detective Sherlock Holmes’ sister. In the newly released trailer for the Netflix feature, Enola is seen being drawn to a case that her brother also happens to be working on.

A bemused Sherlock wonders about her puzzle solving and fighting skills, while Enola deftly deals with enemies and people who are too quick to judge her based on her dress and posh accent.

Helena Bonham Carter returns as Enola’s runaway, eccentric, but ultimately good-natured mother. Henry Cavill is back playing the older brother Sherlock who tries and mostly fails to keep Enola’s antics in check. David Thewlis joins the cast, which marks his reunion with his Harry Potter series co-star Helena. David had played the beloved professor Lupin in the Potter films, while Helena was the maniacal Bellatrix Lestrange.

The first part of Enola Holmes had released during the first wave of the pandemic and had gathered mostly positive reviews for its pacy narration and charming performances. The new Enola Holmes film will release on the OTT giant on November 4.