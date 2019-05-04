Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader suit up for auction

Iconic Darth Vader suit from Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back is set for auction this month here.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the 17-piece costume includes everything from gloves, boots and a pair of capes to a cod piece and a battery pack.

Auctioneers are hopeful that the costume will mint close to 2 million dollars when it goes on the block on May 14 at Bonhams, Los Angeles.

“Darth Vader is one of the most recognisable and infamous characters in the history of film and we are excited to offer this rare costume in our sale.

“The suits completeness, remarkable condition, and excellent provenance make it a true rarity in the memorabilia marketplace,” said Dr Catherine Williamson, Director of Entertainment Memorabilia at Bonhams.

The costume is owned by actor Bryce “Kermit” Eller who played Darth Vader in the Star Wars films and made various appearances as the character all over the USA.

“Sometimes it was just going to a hospital and visiting sick kids. The hardest acting that I think I’ve ever had was to not feel long enough to be able to give them Darth Vader,” Eller said.