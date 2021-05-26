Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail welcome first child together

May 26, 2021 2:52:36 pm
Actor Emmy Rossum and her filmmaker husband Sam Esmail have become parents to a baby girl. Rossum shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that her daughter was born on May 24.
“On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” the 34-year-old actor wrote.
Rossum shared more images of her pregnancy, which she had not previously revealed before Tuesday.
The first two black-and-white photos showed Rossum baring her baby bump, and Esmail cradling her belly. The third one appears to be her newborn’s footprint.
Rossum and Mr Robot creator Esmail got married in 2017. They started dating after working together on his 2014 romance drama Comet and got engaged in 2015.
