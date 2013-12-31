Emma Watson to focus on university exams

‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson has turned down films roles to focus on her university exams at Brown University where she will be sitting her finals.

The 23-year-old actress is studying English at Brown University in Providence,Rhode Island,US,where she will be

sitting her finals and needs to concentrate on her academic

success,reported Daily Mirror.

“Emma is in demand with Hollywood directors but has so much to focus on with her studies,that she has had to pass on a few things – she simply can’t do ­everything,” a source said.

“It’s tough but she believes it was the right thing.”

Watson was catapulted to the spotlight as school girl Hermione Granger in the film adaptations of ‘Harry Potter’ where she starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

She and the other teenage stars were tutored on set for up to five hours a day,and despite having to balance her filming schedule with academics the blonde beauty managed to achieve eight A plus and two A grades during her GCSE school

examinations – which are taken by students aged 14-16 in

secondary education across the United Kingdom.

Following her success as a young star she was cast in a number of other films.

Last year she starred in the film adaptation of ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’,more recently she appeared in Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Bling Ring’ which is based on the true story of a gang of teenagers who burgled a number of homes in the Hollywood Hills.

Watson has also been working on 2014 release ‘Noah’ alongside Russell Crowe and Anthony Hopkins.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App