Emma Watson thanks India’s Chipko movement for ‘protecting our forests and trees’

Harry Potter actor Emma Watson took to her Instagram on Friday as she shared a photo of the Chipko movement. The photo shows women clinging to a tree. Emma shared in the caption, ” Thank you for protecting our forests and trees!”

She added, “The women pictured here were part of the Chipko movement, a non-violent social and ecological moment by rural villagers, particularly women, in India during the 1970s. Here they are protecting a tree from government logging.⁠ The Hindi word Chipko, means to “hug” or “cling to”, reflected in the demonstrator’s primary tactic of embracing trees to protect them from loggers.”

The Chipko movement has inspired environmental activists around the world since then.

Emma Watson will soon be seen in the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max along with her fellow actors in the franchise like Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. It will stream on January 1 on HBO Max.

The reunion teases a “return to Hogwarts.” Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch will also appear in the reunion special.