Emma Watson remembers the exact moment she fell in love with Tom Felton during Harry Potter shoot

Emma Watson has revealed how she fell “in love” with Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton while they were shooting for the movie franchise. While Watson played Hermione Granger, Felton essayed the character of Draco Malfoy across the eight movies. However, Watson explained during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion that despite her sentiments, they never actually dated.

The actor said she remembers the exact moment when she developed a crush on Felton. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him,” she wrote.

ALSO READ | Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts review: The magic endures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Potter Film (@harrypotterfilm)

Watson added, “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.” She also explained that nothing “ever, ever, ever” happened romantically between them, while adding they “just love each other” now.

MORE TO READ | 11 Harry Potter stars, then and now

Felton revealed that he knew of Watson’s crush. “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.’ I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day.”

DO NOT MISS READING | Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts special: To the ones we will miss

He had also shared an adorable throwback clip of himself with Watson during filming of The Philosopher’s Stone.