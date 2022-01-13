Emma Watson picks out the most emotional moment from Harry Potter reunion: ‘When Rupert Grint says things, he means them’

Like many of her co-stars in Harry Potter movies, Emma Watson, appeared in the Harry Potter reunion special that celebrated the 20th anniversary of the inception of the film franchise.

The first Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, released in November, 2001.

The nostalgia-mining special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, was full of emotional moments and conversations about the biggest moments in each movie. The audience and critical reception to the special proves that the magic created by the story that first sprung out of English author JK Rowling’s words has not died out yet.

Watson spoke about her appearance in the reunion to UK Vogue. She was asked how did it feel for her to meet her cast mates like Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in the Gryffindor common room.

She replied, “Like heaven, honestly. I am just so happy they still exist! Most film sets are torn down the minute a scene is finished. I am so happy they are still there for people to enjoy, me included. Stuart Craig (the production designer) is truly a genius. What he did is perfect.”

She, Radcliffe and Grint, who portrayed the three main characters of the show, Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, and Ron Weasley, held their conversation session in the set for Gryffindor common room.

She also picked out her emotional moment with Ruperty Grint around the end of the reunion as the one most special to her. “That was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly. Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl.”

The special, available in India on Amazon Prime Video, also brought back Tom Felton, Mark Williams, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ralph Fiennes.

Producer David Heyman and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates also appeared in the episode.