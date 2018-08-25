Emma Watson may star in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women

Emma Watson is in talks to star in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the book Little Women Emma Watson is in talks to star in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the book Little Women

Louisa May Alcott’s classic Little Women is getting adapted for the big screen and it is being helmed by Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig. Emma Watson is going to play a pivotal role in the period drama, according to a report by Variety. The role that Watson will be essaying in the film had originally been written for Emma Stone, according to the same report.

However, it has not yet been decided what parts will the speculated cast be playing in the screen adaptation. Other names that are reportedly joining the project include Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothee Chalamet. The movie will be distributed by Columbia Pictures and will be bankrolled by Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi, and Robin Swicord.

Little Women is a favourite among filmmakers as it has been adapted multiple times for the screen. Perhaps one of the more popular versions is the one which starred Stranger Things star Winona Ryder, and Christian Bale. The 1994 movie, which was also distributed by Columbia Pictures, was helmed by Gillian Armstrong.

Emma Watson was last seen in James Ponsoldt’s thriller The Circle, which also starred Tom Hanks and Star Wars actor John Boyega. The actor, who is still known for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter series, was also seen in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, where Watson essayed the role of Belle. The film had grossed 1.2 billion dollars worldwide.

