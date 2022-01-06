Emma Watson and Emma Roberts joke about Harry Potter reunion childhood photo mix-up: ‘I was NOT this cute’

Emma Watson took to Instagram recently to respond to the goof-up involving her childhood photo in the Harry Potter reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Watson said she was not this cute as a child while tagging Emma Roberts, whose photo was actually used in the special by mistake.

“I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts #emmasistersforever,” Watson captioned the photo.

Soon, Emma Roberts replied to Emma Watson’s post. In her Instagram stories, Roberts shared the post, and wrote, “Haha! I don’t believe that”.

During a segment about how the three main actors — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were cast in their roles as Harry, Hermione and Ron, respectively, a photo of a little girl wearing Minnie Mouse ears was shown on screen, leading viewers to assume that it was a very young Emma Watson.

But fans on social media revealed that it is actually actor Emma Roberts’ childhood picture. Back in 2012, Roberts had shared the photo on her Instagram profile with the caption, “Minnie mouse ears!”

While Emma Watson is also known for films such as Beauty and the Beast and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Emma Roberts is more known for her work in television, especially American Horror Story and Scream Queens. She has also been a part of movies such as We’re the Millers and The Hunt.