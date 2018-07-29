Emma Thompson: I was always paid less than my male counterparts

Emma Thompson has opened up about the gender pay gap in Hollywood. Emma Thompson has opened up about the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

Emma Thompson says she was always paid less than her male colleagues. The 59-year-old actor-writer said women are still treated as “second-class citizens”. She also advocated to publish salaries to reveal the gender pay gap.

“I was always paid less than my male counterparts. Publishing figures is the first step. “It’s a forensic way of looking at how women are second-class citizens, and I appreciate that because it’s not emotional. This is the fact: this person does the same work for less money, and that’s just wrong,” Thompson told Good Housekeeping magazine.

The Oscar-winning star urged women to be financially independent. “Earn your own living and keep your own money. It’s your cash and you should always decide what to do with it,” she said.

Emma Thompson has been a part of several super hit films like Sense And Sensibility, Love, Actually, Howard’s End and the Harry Potter series. The actor has won two Oscars, two Baftas and two Golden Globes for her stellar performances in her more than three-decade-long career in Hollywood.

Emma is currently working on the Hollywood adaptation of McEwan’s bestseller The Children Act. She will be seen portraying the lead role in the film which also stars Dunkirk star Fionn Whitehead.

