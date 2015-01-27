Emma Stone ‘uncomfortable’ with paparazzi attention

Emma Stone said she will never enjoy seeing people outside her house snapping photographs of her. (Source: AP)

Actress Emma Stone has revealed that she finds paparazzi attention “uncomfortable” outside her home.

The 26-year-old actress, who is dating her “Amazing Spider-Man” co-star Andrew Garfield, said she will never enjoy seeing people outside her house snapping photographs of her, reported the New York Times.

“It’s uncomfortable to have photographers outside of your home. That’s never going to feel good, and I don’t think that’s OK. Yet there’s also a goal to live life normally. So, if they photograph you walking to the same restaurant every morning, like you do when you live in a neighbourhood. Honestly, I try not to think about it any longer than when it’s happening,” she said.

Stone said she feels incredibly “protective” of her personal life.

“For me, I value privacy so much and I understand why I need to talk about the work, the films and all of that but it’s incredibly hard to reveal stuff about my life, so it makes me feel pretty boring and very protective.”

