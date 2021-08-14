scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Emma Stone to return in Cruella 2

The sequel of Cruella was announced in June, weeks after the release of the live-action film on streaming platform Disney Plus and selected theatres in the US.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
August 14, 2021 2:23:03 pm
Emma Stone will reprise the role of Cruella in the film's sequel. (Photo: Disney)

Oscar-winner Emma Stone will be returning as fan-favourite One Hundred and One Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil in the sequel to Disney Studios’ Cruella. The sequel was announced in June, weeks after the release of the live-action film on streaming platform Disney Plus and selected theatres in the US.

According to Deadline, Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are both returning for the sequel.

“We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms,” Patrick Whitesell, executive chairman of Endeavor said about the agency’s client Stone and her Cruella 2 deal.

Stone starred in and executive produced Cruella, which was the the third live-action movie featuring the Disney villain. Veteran actor Glenn Close played the character in the previous two films — 101 Dalmatians (1996), and 102 Dalmatians (2000).

It’s a wrap for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad and Deepika Padukone-Shakun Batra film

