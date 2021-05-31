Emma Stone shuts down rumours about starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Emma Stone was most recently seen in Cruella movie. (Photo: Instagram/disneycruella)

Oscar winner Emma Stone has denied that she is set to star in the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home, fronted by Tom Holland. The Marvel Studio and Sony Pictures project will be Holland’s third outing as the web slinger, and there has been speculation that the film might see actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their previous renditions of the titular superhero.

Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, was asked if she would feature in the Jon Watts directorial, which she denied.

“I have heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not. I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as an alumnus,” the Cruella star told MTV News.

Her comments come after Garfield also shut down claims of his own return to the film series, saying that fans should “chill” as he “ain’t got a call”.

On the big screen, Maguire had first played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in filmmaker Sam Raimi’s celebrated trilogy — Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

He was later followed by Garfield, who starred as the superhero in two movies — The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

Tom Holland later took over the part and made his first appearance with Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, before going on to headline his stand-alone films.

It is rumoured that Alfred Molina will reprise his role of Doctor Octopus from Maguire’s Spider-Man movies, as well as Jamie Foxx, who is said to be returning as Electro from Garfield’s Spider-Man films.

Also starring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, No Way Home is slated to be released in December.