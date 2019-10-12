Emma Stone on Cruella: It’s pretty trippy, wild

Oscar winner Emma Stone has described her upcoming film Cruella as “pretty trippy” and “wild”.

Advertising

The film will focus on the 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil’s life story before she started scaring the puppies in London.

The character first appeared in 1961’s animated feature 101 Dalmatians, voiced by Betty Lou Gerson.

Oscar-nominated actor Glenn Close famously portrayed the character in 1996 live-action film and its 2000 sequel.

Advertising

Stone is playing a younger version of Cruella in the film, which she had previously said, will be set in 1970’s punk rock era.

In an interview with ET Online, Stone was asked what it felt like to get into the skin of such a famous character.

“It’s pretty trippy. It’s wild. Right now, I’m tired all the time. But there are times when I’m like, ‘This is bananas’,” she said.

The actor said Cruella is set before the events of Close’s films.

“I think she’s obviously the GOAT (greatest of all time) but I also have just loved the cartoon for a really long time.

“This comes before her story. This leads to her to where she becomes true greatness,” Stone said.

Craig Gillespie is directing the movie, which will hit the theatres on May 28, 2021. It will also feature Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry.