Emma Stone and Dave McCary announce engagement

Hollywood star Emma Stone and her longtime boyfriend, Saturday Night Live writer/director Dave McCary, are engaged.

McCary shared a picture of the two with Stone flashing her engagement ring at the camera on Instagram.

Stone and McCary have been dating for over two years. The couple first met when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016.

Before dating McCary, Stone was in a relationship with Andrew Garfield, whom she split from in 2015 after almost four years of dating.

