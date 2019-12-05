Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Emma Stone and Dave McCary announce engagement

Saturday Night Live writer/director Dave McCary confirmed the news with a picture with Emma Stone on Instagram.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: December 5, 2019 1:18:32 pm
Emma Stone Dave McCary engaged Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been dating for over two years. (Photo: Emma Stone/Reuters and Dave McCary/Instagram)

Hollywood star Emma Stone and her longtime boyfriend, Saturday Night Live writer/director Dave McCary, are engaged.

McCary shared a picture of the two with Stone flashing her engagement ring at the camera on Instagram.

Stone and McCary have been dating for over two years. The couple first met when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016.

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by @ davemccary on

Before dating McCary, Stone was in a relationship with Andrew Garfield, whom she split from in 2015 after almost four years of dating.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor
Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement