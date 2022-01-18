Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a ‘jerk’ for lying to her about not being in Spider-Man No Way Home

Actor Andrew Garfield said that his grand ruse about not being in Spider-Man: No Way Home also extended to his former co-star and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone. The actors worked together on the two Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield denied that he was a part of No Way Home, which unites three generations of Spider-Man actors, in several interviews last year, before it was eventually confirmed that he’d been lying all along.

In an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor said that he didn’t crack even when Stone confronted him about it. “Emma kept on texting me and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ And like, I honestly… I kept it going, even with her, it’s hilarious,” he said, adding, And then she saw it and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk!'”

In a previous interview with The Wrap, Garfield said that the whole process was ‘stressful’, but he got through it after putting himself in the position of fans. “Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theatre? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?” he said.

No Way Home, starring Tom Holland as the MCU version of Spider-Man, features not just Garfield, but also Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man. Maguire was the first actor to play the Marvel superhero on the big screen, in a trilogy of movies directed by Sam Raimi. No Way Home has become the biggest hit of the pandemic era, with over $1.6 billion in the bank worldwide, and over Rs 200 crore in India.