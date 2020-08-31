scorecardresearch
Emma Roberts announces pregnancy

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are set to welcome their first child together.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: August 31, 2020 1:39:37 pm
Emma Roberts pregnant baby Boy with Garrett HedlundEmma Roberts took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram)

Hollywood star Emma Roberts is pregnant. The actor took to her Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. This is Emma and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund’s first child.

“Me…and my two favorite guys 💙💙,” wrote Emma along with photos.

It is also the first time Emma Roberts posted a click of herself and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on social media.

Emma Roberts pregnant baby Boy Garrett Hedlund Emma Roberts shared the photos. (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram) Emma Roberts pregnant baby Boy Garrett Hedlund (1) Emma Roberts with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram) Emma Roberts pregnant baby Boy Garrett Hedlund (1) Emma Roberts posted a click of herself and boyfriend Garrett for the first time. (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram)

Roberts and Hedlund’s relationship made headlines when they were pictured together holding hands in New York City in March 2019. They were also spotted kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles.

On the work front, Emma Roberts will be seen next in romantic comedy Holidate.

