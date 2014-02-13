Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Emma Roberts has low-key birthday lunch with fiancee

The actress was spotted along with Evan Peters at a popular restaurant.

Los Angeles | Published: February 13, 2014 10:24:56 am
Emma Robert's birthday came on the heels of the tragic news of her aunt Nancy Motes, who died of an overdose. (Reuters) Emma Robert’s birthday came on the heels of the tragic news of her aunt Nancy Motes, who died of a drug overdose. (Reuters)
Actress Emma Roberts celebrated her 23rd birthday with a low-key lunch at Toast Cafe in Los
Angeles with her fiancee Evan Peters.

The pair were spotted at the popular restaurant matching in similar outfits, with Roberts rocking a white T-shirt, plaid overshirt, dark jeans and shades, reported E! online.

Roberts also shared a few photos on Instagram on her birthday, including a shot of a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a wrapped present.

Unfortunately, Roberts’ birthday came on the heels of the tragic news of her aunt Nancy Motes. She died of an apparent drug overdose on February 9.

