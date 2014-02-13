Emma Roberts has low-key birthday lunch with fiancee

Emma Robert’s birthday came on the heels of the tragic news of her aunt Nancy Motes, who died of a drug overdose. (Reuters)

Actress Emma Roberts celebrated her 23rd birthday with a low-key lunch at Toast Cafe in Los

Angeles with her fiancee Evan Peters.

The pair were spotted at the popular restaurant matching in similar outfits, with Roberts rocking a white T-shirt, plaid overshirt, dark jeans and shades, reported E! online.

Roberts also shared a few photos on Instagram on her birthday, including a shot of a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a wrapped present.

Unfortunately, Roberts’ birthday came on the heels of the tragic news of her aunt Nancy Motes. She died of an apparent drug overdose on February 9.

