Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Emma Roberts boards Sony-Marvel superhero movie Madame Web

Madame Web hails from Sony Pictures that is developing multiple projects to expand its Spider-Man universe, billed as the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters.

June 29, 2022 7:00:35 am
Emma RobertsEmma Roberts recently completed production on rom-com Maybe I Do. (Photo: emmaroberts/Instagram)

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming superhero film Madame Web, headlined by Dakota Johnson. The film hails from Sony Pictures that is developing multiple projects to expand its Spider-Man universe, billed as the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters.

According to Deadline, the details about Roberts’ role in the film, her first superhero movie, are under wraps. Madame Web (Johnson) is an origin story of the titular clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.

S J Clarkson, who has previously worked on Marvel series Jessica Jones and The Defenders, is directing the film.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless of Morbius, also part of Sony’s Spider-Man universe, will write the screenplay. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 7, 2023.

Roberts recently completed production on the upcoming rom-com Maybe I Do.

