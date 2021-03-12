Emily Ratajkowski blessed with a baby boy, see photo

scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
Emily Ratajkowski, known for starring in films such as Gone Girl, Entourage and I Feel Pretty, announced her pregnancy by penning an essay for Vogue magazine in October 2020.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
March 12, 2021 2:45:03 pm
Emily Ratajkowski tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard in a surprise 2018 ceremony at City Hall in New York.

Model-actor Emily Ratajkowski has announced the birth of her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 29-year-old actor shared that her son was born on March 8.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” Ratajkowski wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn.

Ratajkowski, known for starring in films such as Gone Girl, Entourage and I Feel Pretty, announced her pregnancy by penning an essay for Vogue magazine in October 2020.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

She also shot a video at home for the publication, chronicling her pregnancy. It was directed by her friend, writer-actor Lena Dunham.

Ratajkowski tied the knot with Bear-McClard in a surprise 2018 ceremony at City Hall in New York City.

