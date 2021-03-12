Emily Ratajkowski blessed with a baby boy, see photo

March 12, 2021 2:45:03 pm
Model-actor Emily Ratajkowski has announced the birth of her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 29-year-old actor shared that her son was born on March 8.
“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” Ratajkowski wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn.
Ratajkowski, known for starring in films such as Gone Girl, Entourage and I Feel Pretty, announced her pregnancy by penning an essay for Vogue magazine in October 2020.
View this post on Instagram
She also shot a video at home for the publication, chronicling her pregnancy. It was directed by her friend, writer-actor Lena Dunham.
Ratajkowski tied the knot with Bear-McClard in a surprise 2018 ceremony at City Hall in New York City.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.