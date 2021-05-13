Emily Blunt was the first choice to play Marvel’s Black Widow, here’s why the role went to Scarlett Johansson

Emily Blunt said she wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. but had to turn down the role of Black Widow. (Photos: AP/File and Marvel)

Actor Emily Blunt was Marvel Studios’ first choice to play Black Widow. But the A Quiet Place II star turned it down, paving way for Scarlett Johansson walking in to play the agent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett has, until now, played the titular part in seven MCU films and is awaiting the release of her standalone film. But why did Emily Blunt refused to sign the dotted line?

During a chat with Howard Stern, Emily revealed her reason, as reported by Screenrant. Sharing that as much as she was keen on taking up the part, she had to turn it down. “I was contracted to do Gulliver’s Travels. I didn’t want to do Gulliver’s Travels. It was a bit of a heartbreak for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make, and they mean so much to me, the films that I do… It’s not that it’s beneath me. I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. — it would’ve been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t,” Emily said in the interview.

Reacting to how she and her husband John Krasinski are fan-picks to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot, Emily said they are just “fan-casting” and the couple hasn’t received any call from the producers’ end.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow eventually made her entry into the MCU via Jon Favreau’s Iron Man 2. Sans an origin film, she was introduced as Nick Fury’s undercover S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. Who doesn’t remember her smashing a lot of punches in the memorable corridor fight sequence?

Marvel finally rolled out her standalone movie, which will have her returning to her Russian roots and the trauma of the Red Room. Scarlett Johansson is returning in the project as Black Widow, that’s set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the time when Natasha was on the run.

Black Widow is awaiting a release since last year. It is finally scheduled to arrive on July 9.