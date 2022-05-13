scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

Emily Blunt to headline criminal-conspiracy film Pain Hustlers

Emily Blunt's Pain Hustlers movie is described as a hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 13, 2022 7:00:22 am
Emily BluntEmily Blunt was most recently seen in Jungle Cruise movie. (Photo: disneysjunglecruise/Instagram)

Hollywood star Emily Blunt will play the lead role in Pain Hustlers, a criminal-conspiracy film to be directed by David Yates. Yates, known for directing four films in the Harry Potter series and the first three films of its prequel series Fantastic Beasts, will helm the new movie, which has a script by writer Wells Tower.

Pain Hustlers is said to be in the same vein as Adam McKay’s The Big Short, David O Russell’s American Hustle and Martin Scorsese-directed The Wolf of Wall Street.

Also Read |5 things that made A Quiet Place one of the most innovative horror movies of the decade

It is described as a hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences,” the official plotline read.

Best of Express Premium

PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...Premium
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...
Inflation, rate cuts, falling markets: what nowPremium
Inflation, rate cuts, falling markets: what now
Let’s not compare economies of Nepal and Sri LankaPremium
Let’s not compare economies of Nepal and Sri Lanka
More Premium Stories >>
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film, which will start production in August this year, is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures.

Blunt most recently starred in Jungle Cruise and A Quiet Place 2. The actor will be next seen in Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘big day’ is here, and no, she’s not getting engaged

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement