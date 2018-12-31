Emily Blunt: Nothing manipulative about Mary Poppins’ generosity

Emily Blunt’s latest gig is Mary Poppins Returns. The Golden Globe-winning actor is essaying the titular role in the sequel to iconic 1964 musical fantasy, Mary Poppins. Rob Marshall, who also directed her in Into the Woods, is helming the project.

Describing the character, Blunt said, “She is the most empathetic character I have ever played. There is nothing manipulative about her generosity. She expects nothing in return; she makes it completely a voyage of self-discovery for you, for [the Banks] family.”

She added, “And then she leaves. I think that is probably the ultimate form of empathy, to recognize what people need and give it to them and not expect anything in return.”

On working with Rob, Emily Blunt said, “Rob is meticulous in every aspect of the production. He is so collaborative, and he really listens and really cares. He understands human beings on a sort of molecular level. He understands the material with such depth that you don’t really have to think about anything and work too hard.”

Mary Poppins Returns has already hit American theaters. It has received positive critical reviews. It holds a 77% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Mary Poppins Returns relies on the magic of its classic forebear to cast a familiar — but still solidly effective — family-friendly spell.”

In India, Mary Poppins Returns will release on January 4, 2019.