Emilia Clarke was part of Iron Man 3 before script changes

Emilia Clarke was once a part of Iron Man 3’s cast, one of the film’s writers Drew Pearce has revealed. Clarke played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO TV show Game of Thrones which concluded earlier this month.

Pearce wrote the script of Iron Man 3 along with the director Shane Black.

Drew Pearce posted on Instagram a photo of a table read in which Emilia Clarke was present, “My finest hour: at an early Iron Man Three table read. Downey, Cheadle, Emilia Clarke (long story, the script changed)… all vaguely terrifying. Obviously this was in 2012 when everyone was more racist and thought all British people sounded the same. Still, belated apologies to @paulbettany and I hope I didn’t let him down.”

It is not clear what kind of part Clarke would have played had she been part of the film. Was her part removed altogether?

Iron Man 3 saw Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) having to face his enemies without his Iron Man.

It received a 79 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “With the help of its charismatic lead, some impressive action sequences, and even a few surprises, Iron Man 3 is a witty, entertaining adventure and a strong addition to the Marvel canon.”

Emilia Clarke was part of Game of Thrones from its beginning to its finale on May 19. She received critical and audience acclaim for her performance in the show.