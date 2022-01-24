scorecardresearch
First photos of Emilia Clarke and Samuel L Jackson from Marvel’s Secret Invasion sets reveal important details

As shown in a few photos and videos that have surfaced online, Emilia Clarke was spotted on Secret Invasion's sets in Leeds, UK. Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Cobie Smulders can also be seen on the show's sets.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 24, 2022 1:13:53 pm
emilia clarke, emilia clarke secret invasionWe do not know have any information about Emilia Clarke's character in Secret Invasion yet. (Photo: AP and Marvel Studios)

The upcoming Disney Plus’ MCU TV series Secret Invasion is currently filming in the Leeds, UK as per news reports. As shown in a few photos and videos that have surfaced online, Emilia Clarke was spotted on the show’s sets.

We do not know have any information about who Clarke is essaying, but it is likely that she is playing a well-known character from the comics.

Also Read |Marvel Studios ropes in Thomas Bezucha, Ali Selim to direct Secret Invasion series

In the set pictures and videos of the Kyle Bradstreet-created series, she is clad in an ill-fitting dark green jacket. TheDirect.com theorises that her character may be SWORD commander Abigail Brand.

Created by the now-disgraced writer Joss Whedon and artist John Cassaday, Abigail is the leader of S.W.O.R.D., a counterterrorism and intelligence agency and an offshoot of the larger S.H.I.E.L.D that was founded by Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch).

The Secret Invasion storyline was first supposed to materialise in MCU in Captain Marvel, but in the film the Skrulls, the villains of the storyline, were proven to be oppressed by the Kree.

In the comic-book version of the storyline, the Skrulls are a malignant shape-shifting alien race, and they installed impostors in place of actual humans on the earth and even replaced most of the superheroes. This is before the actual invasion began.

Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will join forces as S.H.I.E.L.D chief Nick Fury and Talos, respectively. Jackson sports a bearded look in the set photos of the show. Mendelsohn was also seen on the set.

We know Talos is a Skrull, but he was revealed to be harmless and even benign, and maybe helping Fury fight other, wicked Skrulls.

Cobie Smulders will also reprise the role of Maria Hill, a S.H.I.E.L.D operative and Fury’s associate. Olivia Colman has also been cast in an undisclosed role. One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir is also said to play the villain in the series.

Secret Invasion is said to follow the events of Captain Marvel movie bringing focus on Samuel L Jackson’s secret agent Nick Fury and a shape-shifting alien race known as the Skrulls. Actor Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role of the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel.

