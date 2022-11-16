Emancipation trailer: Will Smith’s journey to freedom is fraught with cruel hardship in intense slavery drama

The trailer for Apple TV’s film Emancipation, featuring Will Smith in the lead role, just dropped. The film focuses on a man named Peter (Smith), who escapes the shackles of slavery. Emancipation follows his tumultuous journey fraught by cruel hardships at the hands of his overseer Fassel (Ben Foster), and then becoming a soldier for the country that enslaved him, all in a bid to reach his family. His wife Dodienne is played by Charmaine Bingwa. “I fight them. They beat me. They whip me. They break the bones in my body more times than I can count,” Smith says and adds, “But they never, never break me.”

The film, directed by Antoinie Fuqua, is inspired by the real story of an escaped slave, who is known as ‘Whipped Peter’ in history. The photo of ‘Whipped Peter’ and his bare back scourged by scars and whippings became a powerful proof of American slavery and fuelled the abolitionist movement.

Speaking to Vogue about Emancipation, Fuqua had said, “I really hope people walk away feeling like they’ve seen a film that was unexpected in the genre, and that they feel inspired by the story—inspired enough to discuss it and want their friends and their kids to see it, the ones who are old enough, and have a real discussion about it. I hope people are moved, emotionally moved. I hope they see the love story and feel the love story that we were really aiming to tell.”

Emancipation will release on December 9 on Apple TV Plus.