Elvis trailer: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks promise an electrifying movie experience

The trailer of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film Elvis is out, and it is electrifying. The biopic is based on the life and times of America’s legendary pop singer Elvis Presley. And judging by the trailer, it seems to revisit an important part of America’s history, which is significant culturally, socially and politically.

The trailer begins with Tom Hanks’ Tom Parker approaching a young Elvis Presley. Tom sees a massive opportunity in the unique talent of Elvis and offers to promote him. And thus begins the journey of one of the most celebrated music icons, who goes on to be celebrated as the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Set in the backdrop of America’s civil rights movement, the film is all about Elvis discovering a voice that could be used to unify a country, which is divided on the lines of race.

Baz Luhrmann has mounted the movie on a huge scale promising us a visual spectacle. And not to mention how Austin Butler is presented as Elvis. His good looks and his effort to channel the charm of Elvis are noteworthy. And Tom Hanks is almost unrecognisable in his prosthetic make-up as a cold-hearted, shrewd, cigar-smoking businessman.

Warner Bros has assured fans that Elvis will only open in theatres, given the company’s recent pivot towards aggressively expanding its footprint on the OTT space. The film is due in cinemas on June 23.