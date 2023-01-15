scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Elvis star Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: ‘My heart is completely shattered…’

Lisa Marie Presley had been admitted to a hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California home.

lisa marie presley deadLisa Marie Presley died at 54. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)
Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann who directed Elvis and its star, Austin Butler recently paid tribute to Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, a day after her shocking death at 54.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in a statement, Butler said, “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie.” He added, “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world.”

“I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love,” continued the filmmaker, as per Deadline.

Lisa Marie had been admitted to a hospital after she encountered cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home. She will be buried to rest at Graceland right next to her late son, Benjamin, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based news outlet. He died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.

Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Danny Keough, and Michael Lockwood were Lisa Marie’s first four husbands. In 2021, her divorce from Lockwood became legally binding. She was 9 when Elvis died at age 42 on August 16, 1977.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 12:22 IST
