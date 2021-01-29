scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

Elvis Presley biopic postponed to June 2022

Titled Elvis, the much-awaited movie will feature actor Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | January 29, 2021 6:25:24 pm
Elvis Presley biopicElvis Presley's biopic was earlier scheduled to open on November 5 this year. (Photo: Elvis Presley/Instagram)

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic has been delayed till 2022, Warner Bros has announced.

Titled Elvis, the much-awaited movie will feature actor Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to open on November 5 this year, will now release in theatres on June 3, 2022, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Elvis delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from the musician’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The movie, written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, will also feature Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

David Wenham, Richard Roxburgh, Dacre Montgomery and Helen Thomson round out the cast.

Luhrmann is producing the feature with his wife Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schulyer Weiss.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Celebrity photos
15 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement