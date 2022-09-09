Elton John, Helen Mirren and other celebrities mourn Queen Elizabeth II: ‘She was an inspiring presence’

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at 96 on Thursday. Mourners around the world are expressing their condolences and paying homage to the late queen’s legacy.

The following are reactions from musicians, actors and other celebrities to her death.

Helen Mirren, British actress who played Elizabeth on screen

“I’m mourning along with the rest of my country, the passing of a great Queen. I’m proud to call myself of the Elizabethan age. If there was a definition of nobility, Elizabeth Windsor embodied it.”

Elton John, British singer and composer

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest times with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Daniel Craig, James Bond English actor

“I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with The Royal Family, those she loved and all those who loved her. She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed.”

Beatles musician Paul McCartney

“God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. Long live The King.”

Ozzy Osbourne, English singer

“I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Tom Jones, Welsh singer

“Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence and inspiration throughout my life. She was a reassuring force in difficult times, her dedication was faultless and her commitment to duty unrivalled. I am honoured and blessed to have witnessed her reign.”

Leona Lewis, British singer

“So saddened by the loss of our Queen. Above all she was a mother, grandmother, and great grand mother. My deepest condolences go out to the family x.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, British composer

“For the whole of my life, the Queen has been the constant anchor of not just Britain and her beloved Commonwealth, but an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service. Her legacy will be remembered as a selfless beacon for love, understanding and celebration of fellow human beings all over the world, no matter their race or creed. Madeleine and I are deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen’s family.”

Mick Jagger, English singer and songwriter

“For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. ”

Yoko Ono, Multimedia artist

“We would like to send out deepest sympathy to the Royal family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II; a strong and powerful woman whose seventy year reign was served with integrity, dignity, grace and compassion. With love, Yoko and Sean Ono Lennon”

Kylie Minogue, Australian singer

“The occasions I had the honour of being in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, her energy, compassion and aura had a most singular brilliance. I was, and am, in awe.”

Andrea Bocelli, Italian tenor

“It was a privilege to have the opportunity to sing for Her Majesty #QueenElizabeth on several occasions. It makes me deeply sorry to hear of her passing. We have lost one of the key figures of contemporary history: an extraordinary woman, a charismatic cornerstone of society.”

George Takei, Actor and activist

“Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her.”

William Shatner, Star Trek actor

“Very saddened to learn of about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”