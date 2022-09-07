scorecardresearch
Elon Musk takes a dig at LOTR prequel The Rings of Power, streaming on Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Prime: ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a dig at The Lord of the Rings spin-off, Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power.

elon musk, rings of powerElon Musk took to Twitter to share his review of The Rings of Power. (Photo: AP, Amazon Prime)

The Lord of the Rings spin-off, Prime Video series The Rings of Power has been getting mixed reactions from fans and critics. While many are thankful for the nostalgic experience, a section of the audience have been put off with the poor story-telling. Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be part of the latter club as he took to Twitter to share his review. Given the show is based on the book by late author J.R.R Tolkein, he mentioned how he must be now ‘turning in his grave’.

On Monday, Musk shared a couple of tweets reviewing the big-budgeted fantasy drama. Slamming the show, he posted, “Tolkien is turning in his grave”. He followed it up with another tweet that called out the male characters in The Rings of Power. “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice,” his Tweet read.

Must Read |The Lord of The Rings The Rings of Power review: Awe-inspiring show isn’t meant for casual viewers

 

Galadriel is the female lead in the show, who is a warrior elf. The character is essayed by Welsh actor Morfydd Clark. The Rings of Power is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The actor has been receiving backlash as fans have been upset how the regal nature of the character in the novel and films has now been altered to this action-packed part.

It is also pertinent to note that Elon Musk has had a long-running feud and rivalry with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. With Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin competing directly, the equation is said to have become even more fraught.

The eight-episode show has already put two episodes up on the platform, while the next episodes will drop every Friday. According to a report in Variety, the second season of The Rings of Power is already in the making, and the show has already signed a deal for five seasons with the platform.

Also Read |Lloyd Owen says he will ‘force’ Thugs co-star Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan to watch The Rings of Power

In her review for indianexpress.com, Sampada Sharma wrote, “When it was announced, The Rings of Power was projected as the streamer’s answer to HBO’s Game of Thrones, which eventually became the most-viewed show in the world, so of course, they were inviting comparison. The biggest point of comparison, that has now become a staple in this genre of television, is the humungous scale of the show. It’s fantastic to watch the cave cities of the dwarves ‘Khazad-dûm’, and the never-ending sense of the Sundering Seas so my humble suggestion would be – watch it on the biggest screen that you have and not on your phone. A lot of effort (and money) has been poured into the creation of this world that one might feel like they are missing out plenty as a casual viewer. It demands undivided attention and anything less than that could end up making you feel lost.

