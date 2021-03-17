Elliot Page on his battle before coming out as transgender: ‘Did the discomfort in my body ever go away? No’

In his first interview since coming out as a transgender whose preferred pronouns are he and they, Hollywood actor Elliot Page (formerly known as Ellen Page), has opened up about coming to terms with who he actually is, with regard to as an artiste and as a person. He is on the cover of Time magazine in his first interview since disclosing in December that he is transgender

“Sorry, I’m going to be emotional, but that’s cool, right?” Page asked his interviewer.

“What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. That’s essentially what happened,” Page said as he spoke about the time when he finally revealed his transgender identity via a lengthy Instagram post.

Talking about the ‘theories’ that are constantly spread against his community, Elliot Page said, “Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric—every day you’re seeing our existence debated. Transgender people are so very real.”

The roles he was offered and the way he had to project himself on various red carpets and during industry interviews and photoshoots made Elliot feel disoriented in a way. There was a discord between those two worlds. “I just never recognized myself. For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself,” Page stated.

In 2014, Page had come out as gay. And while that provided him some respite personally, it was still completely not who he was. The struggle continued. Page told Time magazine, “The difference in how I felt before coming out as gay to after was massive. But did the discomfort in my body ever go away? No, no, no, no.”

Last December, Elliot Page came out as transgender in an emotional Instagram post, which read, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

On the work front, Elliot Page will next be seen in the new season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.