Ellen Page confronts Chris Pratt on his association with ‘anti-LGBTQ church’

Actor Ellen Page has called out Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt about his support of “infamously anti LGBTQ” church. Pratt had revealed while speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he had just finished a 21-day ‘Daniel Fast’ that he participated in through his Church.

Pratt, who was on the show to promote The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, shared, “I came off of it just a couple of days ago. It’s a 21-day fast. I did it through my church. It’s based on Daniel. The prophet Daniel from the Old Testament.”

“Daniel was a guy who only ate fruits, vegetables and grains. He did not have any leavened bread and any animal products,” said Pratt on the show. He also said that he was inspired to do it by his pastor.

He further said for 21 days he had no meat, no sugar, and no alcohol. “It was actually amazing,” the actor added.

Page tweeted while quoting an article about Pratt’s appearance on the show. She wrote, “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” Page is openly gay, and came out during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s Time to Thrive conference in Las Vegas in 2014.

During the #MeToo movement, she had alleged that producer Brett Ratner had outed her on the sets of X-Men: The Last Stand when she was only 18 years old.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

In January last year, she married dancer and choreographer Emma Portner.