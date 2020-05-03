Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning starrer The Nightingale postponed

The Nightingale is based on author Kristin Hannah’s 2015 novel of the same name. (Photo: Dakota Fanning/Instagram) The Nightingale is based on author Kristin Hannah’s 2015 novel of the same name. (Photo: Dakota Fanning/Instagram)

Actors and real-life sisters Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning’s upcoming movie “The Nightingale” has been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The film, directed by actor Melanie Laurent, was expected to debut this year but its production was halted in the wake of the pandemic.

According to Deadline, the movie will now release on December 22, 2021.

The Nightingale is based on author Kristin Hannah’s 2015 novel of the same name.

The story focuses on two sisters coming-of-age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France.

It was inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.