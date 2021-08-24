MCU star Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson in legal fight against Disney: ‘Not worried on Scarlett’s behalf’

Elizabeth Olsen has come out in support of her fellow Marvel star Scarlett Johansson in the latter’s ongoing tussle with Disney over the hybrid release — both theatrical and streaming — of her standalone Marvel movie Black Widow. Elizabeth is the first MCU actor to support Scarlett Johansson after she filed the suit against Marvel’s parent company. People have commented about the silence of influential MCU stars — Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, among others — on the subject.

Elizabeth Olsen opened up during a conversation with Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis for Vanity Fair. The WandaVision lead actor said, “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘good for you Scarlett’.”

Further giving her take on the decision of producers to release movies in theatres when they are still recovering from the ongoing pandemic, Elizabeth said, “I’m worried about a bunch of things. Not worried on Scarlett’s behalf.” She added, “But I’m worried about small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theaters. That was already a thing pre-COVID.” Sudeikis also supported Johansson and called the lawsuit ‘on-brand’. “I just hope that with that still comes creative autonomy, and we don’t lose sight of that,” he added.

The only other Marvel actor who commented on the Black Widow lawsuit was to publicly comment on the lawsuit was Dave Bautista. “Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo!” he had tweeted.

Elizabeth Olsen’s comments comes as Scarlett Johansson, who recently welcomed a baby boy, filed a legal suit against Disney earlier this month. According to her, the studio breached her contract by releasing Black Widow on Disney+ simultaneously with theaters. Her lawsuit stated that the streaming release cut-off many theatergoers, affecting her potential compensation from the superhero movie’s theatrical profit.

Disney responded by calling Scarlett’s claims “sad and distressing” while accusing her of showing “callous disregard” for the effects of the pandemic. The studio now wants to move the legal suit to a private arbitration. Disney also provided shared figures related to Black Window’s performance in the new response. The company claimed that as of August 15th, Black Widow has raked in more than $367 million in box office receipts worldwide and more than $125 million in streaming and download receipts.

Disney, the parent company of Marvel, released Black Widow in July this year, on Premiere Access, Disney+’s PVOD service, following the success of the model with Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Cruella.