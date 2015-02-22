Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Elizabeth Hurley is my best friend: Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant has revealed his former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley is his best friend.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: February 22, 2015 12:56:23 pm
Actor Hugh Grant has revealed his former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley is his best friend.

Grant, 54, who dated Hurley for 13 years, said she is her friend in crisis, reported E!Online.

“It did (work out). She’s still my best friend… She’s the number one person I call in a crisis,” he said.

Grant and Hurley met on the sets of a Spanish production called ‘Remando Al Viento’ (1988) and they started dating each other.

