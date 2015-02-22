Elizabeth Hurley is my best friend: Hugh Grant

Actor Hugh Grant has revealed his former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley is his best friend.

Grant, 54, who dated Hurley for 13 years, said she is her friend in crisis, reported E!Online.

“It did (work out). She’s still my best friend… She’s the number one person I call in a crisis,” he said.

Grant and Hurley met on the sets of a Spanish production called ‘Remando Al Viento’ (1988) and they started dating each other.

