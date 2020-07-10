Elizabeth Debicki: Working with Christopher Nolan on Tenet made me stronger as an actor

Elizabeth Debicki has nothing but praise for Christopher Nolan. (Photo: Warner Bros) Elizabeth Debicki has nothing but praise for Christopher Nolan. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Elizabeth Debicki is part of Tenet’s cast. The espionage thriller, set in multiple countries, is Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie and his first since 2017’s Dunkirk.

While speaking with Variety, Debicki said, “He has this ability to make a film that involves complex thinking and yet make it entertaining and accessible. It’s almost got the feel of an indie set because of the precision — Chris works very fast; time and energy are spent on all the right things there. There is nothing superfluous. It was humbling and collaborative and definitely made me stronger as an actor and probably as a person.”

Nolan is often credited with making films with complicated subject matters that tend to become big hits, a rare feat for other filmmakers. Most blockbusters have simple stories and themes so they’d be comprehensible for more and more people. The Dark Knight trilogy, for instance, Nolan’s intricate take on the Batman mythos saturated with elaborate themes, was a huge success.

Tenet, also written by Nolan, stars John David Washington in the lead role. The film also features Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in the cast. Ludwig Göransson has scored the film’s music. Hoyte van Hoytema, who has worked with Nolan in Interstellar and Dunkirk, has handled the cinematography.

After getting delayed twice, Tenet is currently slated to be released on August 12, 2020. It however may further get pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

